Revealed: The road layout ahead of the Queensferry Crossing opening

While a number of restrictions will eventually be put in place to buses and other means of transport, on August 30-31 the Queensferry Crossing will be open to all.

All traffic except pedestrians and cycles will be switched from the Forth Road Bridge to the Queensferry Crossing.

A map outlining the closures on the road. Picture; Transport Scotland.

As part of the new plan the Forth Road Bridge and the route from Echline Junction to Edinburgh, with similar diversions/closures in place on September 7 following the opening celebrations.

READ MORE: FAQs: What you need to know about the Queensferry Crossing opening

The route from Ferrytoll/Inverkeithing to Rosyth and Queensferry will open with the M90 North leading to the new crossing.

The A904 will also be open for journeys to Newton and to Queensferry and Kirkliston.

Picture; Transport Scotland.

From 1 to 6 September all traffic will use the Forth Road Bridge, utilising the same routes as before the opening of the new crossing.

After the Queensferry Crossing re-opens on September 7, the Forth Road Bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians only.

Throughout this period, further road links will be completed at either end of the bridge, creating a new ‘public transport corridor’ for buses and taxis.

Work is scheduled to be completed by early November.

READ MORE: A brief history of the Forth Bridges

Following completion of the work on the Forth Road Bridge, the Queensferry Crossing will then become a motorway, with its speed limit raised from the temporary 40mph to 70mph.

Commuters have been urged to plan their journeys.