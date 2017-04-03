Revealed: Sheriffhall bypass flyover plan revealed

The preferred option for the new bypass at Sheriffhall has been revealed

The preferred option for the Sheriffhall improvements scheme has been selected and it is hoped that the new flyover will ease congestion on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass

Along with the new flyover, a new larger roundabout will be created as part of the new grade-separated junction.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: “Sheriffhall roundabout is a well-known bottleneck for motorists using the Edinburgh City Bypass.

“As the only junction on the A720 trunk road which is not grade-separated, it is often the scene of congestion and significant queuing, particularly at morning and evening peak times.

“The Scottish Government remains committed to delivering improvements at this busy junction and having let the public see and comment on the three emerging options late last year, we are now able to identify a preferred option.

“The preferred option will grade separate the junction, separating local traffic from the strategic traffic on the bypass and will allow the traffic on the bypass to flow freely, improving road safety and journey times for all road users.

“We will now take forward the design work to the next stage, which is the detailed development and assessment of the preferred option, with a view to publishing draft Orders for the scheme in 2019 for formal comment.”