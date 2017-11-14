Revealed: Latest pictures of Hearts’ new main stand at Tynecastle

New pictures, taken on November 12, have emerged showing the new stand at Tynecastcle.

The images show the scale of the work required if the game against Partick Thistle is to go ahead on Sunday.

There is still a section of the ground requiring work (picture taken November 12 - SNS)

The vast majority of the main stand is completed. However, the section closest to the Roseburn Stand remains without seats and needs work, although the cladding is now almost complete.

Club officials are hopeful work will be completed in time and a safety certificate granted by City of Edinburgh Council to allow the match on Sunday to go ahead as planned.

If the new main stand does not get the go-ahead, they will request a postponement of the fixture.

A general view of the new main stand at Tynecastle. Picture; SNS

Having played four Premiership “home” games at Murrayfield already, the club are no longer able to use the home of Scottish rugby if the new main stand is not ready in time due to the Autumn Internationals.

An uncompleted section of the main stand. (picture taken November 12 - SNS)

A picture showing missing seats in the new main stand. (picture taken November 12 - SNS)

A general view of the new main stand at Tynecastle. (Picture taken November 12 - SNS)