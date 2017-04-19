Restoration work completed on Elgin’s historic Muckle Cross

THE wraps have come off an iconic structure in Elgin town centre following a £45,000 restoration project.

The Muckle Cross has spent the past few months shrouded from public view while work was carried out on cleaning the stonework.

Now the structure has been unveiled after being restored to its former glory.

Funding for the project to preserve the fabric of the historic monument came from Moray Council, the Elgin Common Good Fund and the Elgin Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS).

The restoration work was undertaken by local company Darroch and Allan.

The Muckle Cross – which stands on the Plainstones in Elgin High Street – was constructed around 1888 although there is believed to have been a cross on the site since the late 1300s.

CARS officer Ellen Cox said the Muckle Cross was only one of around 30 projects to have benefited from funding from the regeneration scheme, with work on another 20 due to take place over the next few months.

She added: “The CARS programme has less than a year left to run so time is running out for owners and occupiers of properties in Elgin town centre to access money for building repairs.

“The scheme provides grants to help with the cost of a wide range of external repairs, including historic shopfront improvements, fascia signage, roofs, gutters, downpipes, stonework, windows and doors.

“Owners and occupiers of both residential properties and businesses are eligible to apply but the programme ends on March 31, 2018 and all eligible construction works must be finished prior to that date, so time is of the essence.”

Among town centre properties which have already benefited are Thunderton House, St Giles Church, Victoria Cottages, Elgin Bridge Club and the Harvest Centre Church.

The CARS programme, worth approximately £3.3million, secured funding from Historic Environment Scotland, Moray Council, Elgin BID and the Elgin Fund.

Launched in 2013 to help regenerate the central area of Elgin, it also includes a number of other initiatives such as training and education, the removal of high level vegetation and public realm improvements.