Reports of ‘hostage situation’ in Edinburgh

Armed police officers are attending an incident in Edinburgh amid unconfirmed reports of a developing hostage situation.

Police Scotland have confirmed to the Evening News that they are dealing with an incident in Waverley Park in the Abbeyhill area of the city.

Residents reported on social media that the street had been blocked off for several hours.

There are unconfirmed reports of a ‘hostage situation’ developing.

In a statement, police said: “Police in Edinburgh are currently in attendance at an address in Waverley Park following a report of concern for a person within.

“The incident was reported today at around 2.45pm.

“Officers remain at the property whilst attempts are made to speak to the occupant inside.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “Police Scotland requested an emergency ambulance response to an incident at an address in Edinburgh’s Abbeyhill area at 1650 hours today.

“A number of resources were despatched to the address, including our special operations response team and an incident officer.

“The incident is still ongoing at this time.”

