Rent a pink Scottish castle for less than a London three-bed flat

Renters have the chance to live like a laird in a stunning pink Scottish castle for less than the cost of a three-bedroom flat in London.

Farnell Castle near Brechin in Angus was first built more than 700 years ago and was the residence of the Bishops of Brechin until the mid 16th Century .

The property has been in the Carnegie family for more than four centuries.

Head of the family today is David, 4th Duke of Fife, who as great-great-grandson of Edward VII is in line of succession to the British throne.

He lives at nearby Kinnaird Castle with Farnell now being rented out following renovation.

The Grade-A listed castle previously served as a village school with the castle later used as a tearoom and craft shop.

The property, which has four bedrooms, sits in a peaceful location in the heart of Angus. While stacked with character, the castle has also been modernised inside to offer a very liveable space.

A new central heating system has recently been installed.

Traditional features include the stone spiral staircase that runs through the house and the tower to the front of the property. Real fires provide additional heat in most of the rooms.

At a rent of £1,600pcm, Farnell Castle is priced significantly lower than the average London rent for a three-bedroom property.

According to figures from the Mayor of London’s office, a three-bedroom property would cost approximately £1,680 a month.

Farnell Castle is being rented through CKD Galbraith.