Reindeer enjoy the Cairngorms snow in summer weather

REINDEER are pictured enjoying a hot day in the sun in the Highlands.
A herd of reindeer kept cool on a shrunken snow patch in the Cairngorms.
Gary Hodgson, of Tarmachan Mountaineering, took the images when temperatures were reaching 19C.
The animals are members of a herd managed by the Cairngorm Reindeer Centre near Aviemore.
Mr Hodgson took his photographs during a fortnight of fine, sunny weather across large areas of the Highlands.
