Record visitors to Rosslyn Chapel for Da Vinci Code anniversary

ROSSLYN Chapel has announced record visitor numbers last month.

The Chapel, which was founded by Sir William St Clair in 1446, rose to worldwide prominence after being featured in Dan Brown’s novel The Da Vinci Code and in the subsequent film, based on the book.

The 10th anniversary of the Da Vinci Code film was marked at the Chapel last month, when 350 people attended two outdoor screenings of the film on location.

Ian Gardner, Director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said: ’It is fantastic news that we have welcomed over 19,000 visitors in September, making it the busiest September on record. As a registered charity, Rosslyn Chapel Trust depends on income from visitors, donations and legacies to conserve the Chapel for the future.”