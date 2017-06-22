Record solstice heat fails to reach Scotland as cooler air sweeps in

It was a tale of two countries - the hottest summer solstice on record in England, while thundery downpours drenched parts of Scotland.

Temperatures reached 34.5C at Heathrow Airport on the longest day of the year, which was also June’s hottest in the UK for 40 years.

However, it remained nearly 1C lower than the monthly record, of 35.6C in Southampton during the drought of 1976.

North the Border, conditions were at best 15C cooler, with temperatures expected to dip to 9C in parts of the Highlands last night.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain swept in from the west, drenching parts of Argyll before moving eastwards into Edinburgh last night.

Flood alerts - the lowest level of warning - were issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency for the Central Belt southwards, along with Tayside and the north east.

The Met Office warned of the potential for torrential downpours, frequent lightning, very large hailstones and strong gusts of wind, which could cause flooding and temporary disruption of power supplies.

Chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: “The high pressure that has dominated our weather of late is starting to move away, allowing fresher air in from the west. A cold front that will pass through the UK will mark an end to the hot spell of weather in the south and bring cloudier skies and lower temperatures.”

In Scotland, temperatures are due to fall progressively until Saturday when expected highs will be just 14C in Edinburgh, 15C in Glasgow and 12C in Lerwick.

The fifth day of temperatures over 30C in London saw “unprecedented demand” for ambulances because of the number of people fainting, collapsing or becoming unconscious.