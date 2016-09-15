Recall from cheese producer linked to E.coli outbreak ‘justified’

A food watchdog has said its recall of all cheese from a producer linked to an E.coli outbreak in Scotland is justified as it revealed two new cases are being investigated.

Food Standards Scotland (FSS) issued a blanket ban on cheese made by Errington Cheese, saying tests on various types had found strains of E.coli O157.

Dunsyre Blue cheese from the South Lanarkshire-based firm had been linked to an E.coli outbreak in July in which 20 people were infected, including a three-year-old Dunbartonshire girl who died.

FSS said the same strain has now infected two further people, one of whom is being treated in hospital, leading to a Health Protection Scotland (HPS) led incident management team (IMT) reconvening, having previously been stood down.

An FSS statement said: “Of the 22 confirmed cases to date, the IMT has established that 19 had eaten blue cheese prior to becoming ill.

“Of these, 15 are known to have eaten Dunsyre Blue while others cannot be certain about the brand of blue cheese they consumed. Investigations are ongoing on the other cases.”

The agency said the decision to recall of all the company’s cheese was “not taken lightly”.

It added: “FSS is fully aware of the impact on the business but its priority is to protect public health.

“Potentially harmful strains of E.coli and the shiga toxin genes that can cause illness in humans have been found in a number of different batches of different cheeses produced by Errington Cheese Ltd.

• READ MORE: Food watchdog issues new cheese ban amid E.coli outbreak

“This means that FSS is not satisfied that the controls and production methods used by the business are producing safe food.

“Furthermore, the reliance on a limited number of negative test results as evidence that the food is safe provides insufficient assurance, as it is clear that multiple samples across different cheese batches have had positive results.

“Throughout this incident FSS has taken a proportionate approach based on the evidence and it considers that the evidence now justifies a full recall of Errington Cheese Ltd. products to ensure the protection of public health.”

Errington Cheese has issued a statement saying all of its testing has found no trace of E.coli O157, which FSS claims is “inaccurate”.

The firm said: “We have used micro testing laboratories in the UK and Europe and found no trace of pathogens, we have shown results of all our testing and all local authority testing to date to various microbiological experts which has enabled us to come to this decision.”

HPS said initial investigations “suggest there may be a link” between a recent outbreak of the infection in Angus, which led to a playgroup being temporarily closed, and the earlier outbreak, and investigations continue.

HPS said they are unable to disclose where the two new cases are due to patient confidentiality rules.

NHS Tayside said it is investigating linked cases of E.coli O157 affecting a “small number of children” in the region.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY