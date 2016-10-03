Rave anthem Bits N Pieces to be played after Scotland goals

THE Proclaimers have been ditched as the Scotland football team’s official goal anthem in favour of a 1990s dance track.

I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) had been played over the public address system at Hampden whenever the national team scored.

But the song by Edinburgh duo Charlie and Craig Reid has been axed after Scottish Football Association chiefs held an online poll to find out what music the fans would like to hear played.

Rave favourite Bits N Pieces, which was originally released by Artemesia in 1995, won 49 per cent of the vote in the poll in which more than 20,000 people took part.

The track beat off competition from Chelsea Dagger, 500 miles as well as the option for no music, the SFA announced today.

Scots DJ George Bowie’s remix of the song will now be played if Gordon Strachan’s side score against Lithuania in their World Cup qualifier this Saturday.

Bowie, 48, whose remix was played by Calvin Harris at this year’s T in the Park, said: “When I saw the poll I thought, ‘we don’t have a chance here’ as we’re up against 500 miles and Chelsea Dagger.

“After I saw the results I thought ‘wow’, but Bits & Pieces is a big Scottish anthem.

“We made the remix earlier this year and gave it to Calvin Harris for a laugh, not thinking he would play it. When he did, the crowd went wild.

“I want to see a winning celebration from the players to bits & pieces.”

However, not everyone was excited about the addition of the song to Scotland matches.

On the national team’s official Facebook page, Andrew Sharkey said: “500 miles was fine.

“Do they think playin a few old school gbx anthems will get the tartan army up for the game? Why not bring back the pipe bands?

“No harm to Bowie but wrong person, wrong place, wrong time.”

Colin Dalgity said: “Brutal song. Could be worse, they could play it every time the opposition score.

“Shouldnae need any songs played at Hampden with the roar!!”

Chris McNulty posted: “Dear god, give me strength.”

Clyde 1 presenter George will perform a DJ set at Hampden to warm up the crowd before kick-off on Saturday.

He added: “I’m very excited to be part of the matchday experience at Hampden as I’m usually in the stand as a fan.

“The supporters coming along to the game are to expect all the big anthems that they know and love. If they don’t listen to GBX it’ll be an education for them but I think they’ll enjoy it.

“The dance scene in Scotland is unique and I’ll be dropping all the big tunes. I have 45 minutes to play as many as possible and get everyone hyped up for what will be a good match.

“The team are due a bit of luck and hopefully this is our time to qualify.”

