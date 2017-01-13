Rare white deer spotted in Newton Stewart

A RARE white deer has been caught on camera in Dumfries and Galloway.

Graham Forsyth was passing Scottish Natural Heritage’s (SNH) Newton Stewart office and managed to capture an amazing photograph of a white fallow deer buck grazing on the lawn.

A spokesman for SNH said on their Facebook website: “White deer are rare but actually seeing one is even rarer.

“White examples turn up in a range of species including squirrels, blackbird, fox and various marine mammals, as well as deer.

“For potential prey species this can pose an extra challenge if they have lost the advantage of camouflage and predators can see them very easily.”

He added: “For a predator the reverse is the case and prey will see them coming, making it harder to catch a meal.

“For these reasons the white form has a clear disadvantage and is therefore much less likely to pass on its genes.

“The deer in this photo should be ok however, as it has few predators to worry about and prefers a vegetarian diet.”