Rare Robert Burns manuscripts to go on show in Glasgow

A rarely seen collection of Robert Burns manuscripts, including signed and handwritten documents, is to go on show in Glasgow.

Autographed manuscripts of Auld Lang Syne, Ye Banks and Braes and the Ordination will be displayed at the Mitchell Library on Saturday as part of Glasgow’s 2017 Doors Open Days.

Claire McGugan, principal Librarian of Special Collections at Mitchell Library, with some of the rare autographed Robert Burns manuscripts to go on show this weekend. PIC: John Devlin/TSPL.

Included in the collection is an annotated copy of the Kilmarnock edition of Burns’ poems and the last surviving letter written in Scots by Burns to William Nicol.

Councillor David McDonald, chairman of Glasgow Life, said: “Glasgow’s Robert Burns Collection is renowned as one of the best in the world.

“Like many others, the Mitchell Library is embracing the theme of history, heritage and archaeology and providing a unique opportunity to see four autographed manuscripts and a rare Kilmarnock first edition book by one of Scotland’s most famous sons, displayed together for the first time.

“We think this will generate a huge amount of interest and like all of the Doors Open Day events encourage Glaswegians and visitors into the city to explore some of its many treasures this weekend.”

The collection will be on display at the Mitchell Library from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, September 16.