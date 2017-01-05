Rare bottle of Donald Trump whisky up for auction

A bottle of single malt whisky signed by Donald Trump to commemorate the opening of his Scottish golf course is set to fetch £2,500 at auction.

The whisky was bottled in 2012 to mark the opening of Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire.

President-elect Donald Trump has business interest in Scotland (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

And auctioneers say the limited edition 26-year-old GlenDronach could fetch in excess of £2,500 when it goes to auction on January 13.

Signed by the President-elect himself, the bottle is one of a limited run of 504.

The whisky, which was distilled in 1985 and matured in a sherry cask, comes complete with authenticated papers.

Laurie Black, a whisky expert at McTear’s, said: “I suspect Mr Trump’s imminent elevation to the position of ‘Leader of the Free World’ will have a significant bearing on the value of the 26-year-old GlenDronach.

“But the fact remains that this is also a quite stunning whisky in its own right.”