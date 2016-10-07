Rapist who attacked Peter Tobin has sentence condition cut

A TWO-time rapist who once attacked serial killer Peter Tobin has had a condition of his life sentence cut.

After being convicted for the rape at knifepoint of an 18-year-old woman in Johnstone, Renfrewshire, in October 2014, Sean Moynihan, 31, was given an order for lifelong restriction (OLR) at the High Court in Glasgow in December last year.

At the time, Bill Dunlop QC informed Moynihan that he would not be assessed for his risk to the public until at least nine years of his OLR is served. But in a written judgement yesterday, it was ruled that Judge Dunlop did not follow sentencing guidelines correctly, with six years being deemed a more appropriate length of time.

Moynihan attacked Peter Tobin in Saughton Prison, Edinburgh in July 2014 while on remand for the 2014 offence. Tobin is currently serving life sentences for the murders of Vicky Hamilton in 1991 and Angelika Kluk in 2006.

