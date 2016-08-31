Rangers “shock” at SFA charges for Scottish Cup final

Rangers have issued a statement challenging the charges levied against them following a pitch invasion at the end of the Scottish Cup final last May.

Fans invaded the Hampden pitch following Hibs’ late winner leading to clashes with rival fans and Rangers alleging that their players were assaulted.

Hibs face four charges issued by the Scottish Football Association’s compliance officer Tony McGlennan with Rangers due to answer two when they appear at a hearing on October 4.

The charges for both clubs relate to damage to the pitch, goal posts and advertising boards.

The Ibrox club today issued the following statement:

“Rangers Directors are shocked at the charges issued by the Scottish FA’s Compliance Officer in the wake of the pitch invasion at the end of the Scottish Cup final last May.

“It is alarming that the governance of Scottish football is so lacking that it is impossible for the Scottish FA to guarantee the safety of footballers at the country’s showpiece event. The SFA is either unwilling or is powerless when it comes to taking the appropriate punitive action against the offenders.

“A number of Rangers players were assaulted by Hibernian supporters in broad daylight on the Hampden surface and a repeat of this must be avoided at all costs. That should have been the priority of the SFA. Yet, the governing body insists it is not within its remit to issue any charges let alone punishments for such violent and dangerous misconduct. Instead of player and supporter safety they have placed all their emphasis and importance on the monetary value of a set of goalposts, pieces of turf, and advertising boards.

“Rangers Directors will take time to consider an appropriate and more comprehensive response to redress our grievances but for the moment the board fully endorses the incredulity and anger of all Rangers supporters.”

