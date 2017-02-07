Rangers liquidators in £30m legal action against administrators

The liquidators of Rangers Football Club plc are pursuing a £30m legal action against the firm’s former administrators.

BDO, a London-based accountancy business, has lodged the claim against Paul Clark and David Whitehouse of the insolvency company, Duff & Phelps.

BDO said the administrators failed to help reduce costs and realise additional value from the assets of the club’s trading company, and are seeking £29.8m as a result.

Rangers entered administration in February 2012, with the company’s business and assets sold four months later for around £5.5m to a consortium led by businessman Charles Green.

The legal action was lodged yesterday at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

In a statement, BDO said: “The joint liquidators, following extensive deliberations with their professional advisors and the liquidation committee, have taken the decision to issue a claim against the former Rangers’ administrators Paul Clark and David Whitehouse, of Duff & Phelps.

“During the course of the liquidation, questions have arisen regarding the strategy previously adopted by the former administrators, which have not, to date, been adequately answered.

“In seeking clarity, the joint liquidators have been left with no other option but to pursue the matter via the Scottish Court. The joint liquidators look forward to the resolution of this matter.”

BDO added: “The joint liquidators consider that the former joint administrators failed to take actions which would have reduced costs during the administration period and realised additional value from the company’s assets over and above that obtained from the sale of the business and assets to Sevco.”

BDO was appointed liquidator of the Rangers trading company, referred to as the Rangers oldco, which was subsequently renamed RFC 2012 PLC in October 2012 after an attempt to strike a deal with creditors failed.

In November 2014, BDO secured £24m in a settlement deal with Collyer Bristow, the legal firm which acted for the club’s former owner, Craig Whyte, during his takeover of Rangers from Sir David Murray in May 2011.

Criminal charges against Clark and Whitehouse relating to their involvement with Rangers Football Club plc were dropped in June 2016.

