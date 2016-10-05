Rangers group praise Celtic fan for donation to crash fund

RANGERS fans have thanked a Celtic supporter for his £500 donation to a fund set up for the victims of Saturday’s tragic bus crash.

Ryan Baird died after a bus travelling through East Ayrshire on its way to Ibrox landed on its side, injuring 18 others on board.

Rangers supporters - and the whole of Scottish football - have rallied to pay tribute to Baird and the others who were involved in the crash.

But the gesture from one Celtic fan has been met with massive praise.

Popular Facebook page Blue Sea of Ibrox highlighted the £500 donation from Oliver Lancaster to a fund for the victims. It also praised the Celtic supporter for his kindness.

Ryan Baird died after the crash on the A76 at the Crossroads roundabout near to Bowhouse Prison on Saturday at around 1.15pm.

The coach was taking the Nith Valley Loyal Rangers Supporters’ Club to Ibrox Stadium, where Rangers were due to play Partick Thistle in the Scottish Premiership.

Many of Mr Baird’s friends and family members have changed their profile pictures to a Nith Valley Loyal scarf in his memory.

The club said in a statement: “The club would like to thank everyone for their good wishes and concern at this sad time.

Tributes were paid online from fans on both sides of the Old Firm divide and from Rangers supporters’ clubs far and wide.

In a club statement, Rangers said it was “deeply saddened” by the crash, adding: “Our profound condolences go to the gentleman who has died and our thoughts are with his family.

“We are also thinking of those who have been injured and taken to hospital.”

Rangers’ managing director Stewart Robertson added: “Everyone at the football club and every member of our Rangers family is thinking of all of those caught up in this terrible accident.

“Clearly this is a deeply distressing time and the board extend our deepest sympathies and concerns.”

