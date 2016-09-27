Rangers fans cause £5,000 damage at Pittodrie

Aberdeen Football Club have been hit with a £5000 bill after Rangers fans ripped up seats at Pittodrie during their clash on Sunday.

The incident is said to involve around 100 seats which were damaged during the home side’s 2-1 win at the weekend.

It comes after a video emerged showing an Aberdeen fan being hit by a chair

Police Scotland warned that they are actively trying to trace the culprits.

Chief Superintendent Campbell Thomson said: “As anticipated the vast majority of fans who attended Pittodrie on Sunday acted in a safe and responsible manner which assisted officers in ensuring the safety of those in attendance and the wider public. I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their support.

“In saying this, and despite repeated warnings from Police Scotland in the lead-up to match, I am extremely disappointed that a very small minority of fans chose to conduct themselves in an anti-social and completely unacceptable way. I understand that feelings run high at these events, however such behaviour is inexcusable. It also creates significant security issues which put your own safety and the safety of others at risk.

“For those who have committed offences and were not detected at the time I can assure you that you will face the consequences of your actions. Retrospective enquiries are being carried out and we have a dedicated team working in partnership with both clubs to identify those people in the stadium and outwith who let not only themselves down but their clubs too.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information about any of the incidents in question that could help with our inquiries to contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers if you would prefer to remain anonymous on 0800 555111.”

Police also confirmed that they had charged a 25-year-old man from Aberdeen in relation to an offence involving possession of a pyrotechnic, and a second 22-year-old man from Glasgow regarding offensive behaviour within a football stadium. Reports have been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

• ’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY