Rangers fans accused of throwing seats at Aberdeen fans

Rangers fans have been accused of throwing seats, after a video emerged showing an Aberdeen fan being hit during yesterday’s tense clash at Pittodrie.

The video, released via social media, appears to show a flying chair hitting a celebrating Dons fan before another lands nearby.

The clip, which was posted on YouTube, claims that Rangers fans were responsible for the incident.

The video comes after the Rangers bus was vandalised with the words “Ibrox 71” scratched into the paintwork in reference to the Ibrox disaster.

Both Aberdeen and Rangers have condemned the bus vandalism.

On the pitch, James Maddison snatched a last minute 2 – 1 victory for the home side with a devastating free-kick.

