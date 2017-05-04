Rangers fan who clashed with Scott Brown ‘is sex offender’

A Rangers supporter who ran onto the pitch during Saturday’s Old Firm game and confronted Celtic’s Scott Brown is a sex offender, it was reported on Thursday.

David McLellan, 23, was put on the sex offenders register and given 30 months’ probation after exposing himself to an 11-year-old girl, according to the Daily Record.

McLellan, from Irvine, admitted indecency following the offence in 2010 when he was 16.

The father-of-two was also given a restricted liberty order.

McLellan was in court this week charged with an offence under the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act.