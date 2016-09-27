Railway disruption after person struck by train near Polmont

Rail services between Edinburgh and Glasgow faced major disruption this morning after a person was struck by a train near Polmont railway station.

British Transport Police were called to the scene just after 9am and are still in attendance.

They pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Scotrail has advised passengers services between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High will be disrupted until 11am.

A spokesman said: “Sadly, due to a person being struck by a train between Falkirk High and Edinburgh Park, services through these stations are disrupted.

“Passengers are advised to check our website or app for the most up to date information before travelling.”

