Search

Quiz: Do you remember the year these famous events happened?

Andy Murray has risen to World Number 1 in the last year.
Andy Murray has risen to World Number 1 in the last year.
Share this article
0
Have your say

Sometimes, more recent events are easier to forget.

But what better way to test your memory than our ‘Guess the Year’ quiz celebrating a number of famous events and inventions that shaped our current society.

Let’s see how many you can get right!