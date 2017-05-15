Search

Quiz: 30 questions for Sir Andy Murray’s 30th birthday

Andy Murray celebrates Davis Cup victory with Team GB. Picture: Jane Barlow

Andy Murray celebrates Davis Cup victory with Team GB. Picture: Jane Barlow

Share this article
0
Have your say

AS A tribute to Scotland’s tennis hero Sir Andy Murray who celebrates his big 3-0 today, we thought we’d serve up a special birthday quiz to mark the occasion.

Can you correctly answer these 30 questions on Sir Andy Murray?

Back to the top of the page