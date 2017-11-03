Queensferry Crossing speed limit to be raised on Monday

SPEED restrictions on the new Queensferry Crossing are set to be lifted on Monday as part of the ongoing, phased introduction of the managed crossing strategy across the Forth.

The current 40 mph speed limit has been in place for driver and worker safety during construction of the bridge and tie-ins with the road network and existing Forth Road Bridge.

The speed limit on the bridge is set to be raised to 50mph. Picture: TSPL

As these works reach their final phases, the limit on the M90 across the Forth can now be safely raised to 50 mph between Scotstoun in the south and Admiralty in the north.

This follows the first stage of reopening the old bridge for public transport use last month. Scheduled public buses began using the Forth Road Bridge on October 13 and the necessary works to allow other buses, taxis and motorcycles to join them are nearing completion. Finally, full motorway and public transport corridor regulations are expected to come into force later in the year.

Once the new bridge is a fully operational motorway, the speed limit will be 70 mph, apart from when the variable mandatory speed limit is in place, as dictated by the Intelligent Transport System. The normal statutory processes are underway to allow the bridge to move to motorway status and successful completion of the Roads Orders will conclude the required formalities.

Transport Scotland Traffic Scotland, Amey and Forth Bridges Operating Company and continue to monitor the performance of the new bridge, surrounding roads and adjoining junctions. Although the unusual opening tourist traffic has now subsided, with volumes and journey times returning to more usual levels, the new arrangements are still bedding in and are being kept under review.

Traffic Scotland Operator Manager, Stein Connelly said:

“The new 50 mph speed limit on the Queensferry Crossing will be in place for the Monday morning peak and drivers will be advised by our signs on the approach roads.

“As always, we would urge road users to be aware of the change and take care as they get used to the new limit. Traffic Scotland will have all of the latest real-time travel information on our mobile site , twitter feed and radio.”