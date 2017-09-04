Queensferry Crossing: Queen officially opens new bridge

The new Queensferry ­Crossing was officially opened by the Queen today, 53 years to the day after she cut the ribbon to open the neighbouring Forth Road Bridge.

Over the weekend, 50,000 people were lucky enough to walk over the new structure, described as a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive on the Queensferry Crossing for the official opening ceremony. Picture: Getty Images

The first of those able to make the journey over the Forth set off under blue skies on Saturday morning, led by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Transport Minister ­Humza Yousaf.

The Queen cut a ribbon on the south side of the bridge today and unveiled a plaque at the north end.

The Red Arrows flew over the bridge to mark the opening, while a flotilla of more than 90 small boats sailing across the Forth as part of the celebration. One of the first to cross the bridge on ­Saturday was 16-year-old Morgan Lewis-Wilson, one of three generations of his family from East Lothian who were taking part.

He said: “I ran the second half and I was one of the first people to finish north to south. It was a really amazing atmosphere coming in first with the saltire over my shoulders. It was just brilliant.” Shauna ­Killen, 45, from Anstruther, Fife, said: “It was absolutely fantastic, I got quite emotional coming across it. It was wonderful and I’m really pleased to have done it.

Members of 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland wait on the Queensferry Crossing for the official opening ceremony. Picture: Getty Images

“I applied for the kids really; it was just so amazing to watch it being built over the last few years and just to be a part of it today was a once-in-a-lifetime experience so hopefully they will remember it for a long time.”

Cilla and Graham Ferguson, from Dalgety Bay in Fife, dressed up as Toy ­Story’s Woody and Jessie to raise awareness for brittle bone ­disease, which their granddaughter suffers from.

Marnie Collins, 47, from Edinburgh, crossed the bridge with her family.

She said: “I work in Fife so every day I’ve been seeing it going up bit by bit and it just feels like a really incredible chance.”

The Queensferry Crossing will be opened by the Queen. Picture: AFP/Getty Images