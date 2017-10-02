Queensferry Crossing open in high winds when ‘Forth Road Bridge would close’

Have your say

The Queensferry Crossing has remained open to traffic in high winds for the first time since it opened.

The bridge, which has a wind shield in place, remained open this morning as gusts rose above 55mph on the Firth of Forth.

It is the first time that the Queensferry Crossing remained open to traffic that the Forth Road Bridge would have closed to.

Despite the wind shield on the Crossing being tested in wind tunnels, today marks the first time that it has successfully battled the elements and remained open.

Transport Scotland confirmed on social media that the winds felt today would have closed the Forth Road Bridge.

The Queensferry Crossing remained open in gusts that would have closed the Forth Road Bridge. Pic; Michael Gillen

Prior to opening engineers had been quick to underline the new crossing’s credentials, insisting “no matter the weather it will stay open for business”.

Wind barriers ensure the bridge can remain open in high winds, allowing traffic to journey across at 70mph.

The Forth Road Bridge closed frequently in high winds, but it appears that on their first real test, the 3.5m-high baffle barriers on the Queensferry Crossing have served their purpose.