Queen calls ‘all staff’ emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace

An emergency meeting of the Queen’s entire royal household staff has been called, sparking a worldwide frenzy.

A Buckingham Palace official confirmed that a meeting of royal household staff has been called but that there is “no cause for concern.”

The official spoke on Thursday after a report by the Daily Mail of an unusual meeting of royal household staff sparked speculation about the health of Queen Elizabeth, 91, and her husband Prince Philip, 95.

Both are reported to have appeared to be in good health on Wednesday.

The Queen met with Prime Minister Theresa May at the palace and Prince Philip made an appearance at a London cricket club.

The official, who spoke to the AP only on condition of anonymity, said household meetings are called from time to time.