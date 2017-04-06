Queen bestows Royal Warrant on Highland countrywear firm

ONE of the oldest established tailoring specialists in the Highlands, Campbells of Beauly, has been granted the Royal Warrant for supply of tailored goods to the Queen.

The historic workshop in Beauly, in the Highlands, has been making suits for the Balmoral Estate for years and the company, established in 1858, has held previous Royal Warrants since the 1960’s.

In particular, those for The Duke of Windsor as well as Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

The grantee, Mr James Sugden OBE, has worked in the industry for over 50 years and Campbell’s was acquired by his son and daughter-in-law John and Nicola Sugden in 2013 from the Campbell family.

As well as a thriving tailoring workshop the business boasts a unique retail emporium specialising in knitwear and tweed garments, many of which are made in Scotland and the UK.

Director John Sugden said: “Nicola and I are absolutely delighted for all the team here at Campbell’s as this is such a wonderful reward for all their hard work and attention to detail.

“Many of the team have worked here for over 20 years and this is the perfect recognition for their dedication and loyalty. The first people we shared the news with were the Campbell family and Tom Owen our Head Cutter for over 40 years who were all delighted.”