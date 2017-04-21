QMU graduate Sheila Burns heads US jail team

A graduate from the the city’s Queen Margaret University has been appointed as Director of Nursing at a major US jail service.

Sheila Burns, from Linlithgow, graduated with an MSc Global Health Systems from the Institute for Global Health and Development at QMU in 2016.

She was able to study part-time at QMU over three-and-a-half years, whilst bringing up a young family and balancing the demands of her full-time job.

She achieved a Bachelor of Nursing degree from the University of Glasgow in 1993 and had more than five years’ experience working in nursing for the prison system in Scotland before starting her postgraduate studies at QMU.

Sheila’s significant professional experience, as well as the knowledge acquired studying global health at QMU, has equipped her with the skills and confidence to help vulnerable prisoners across three different locations in North Carolina where she has been appointed as nursing head at Guilford County Jails.

She will help more than 1350 inmates, including those in a juvenile detention centre, improve their health.

Sheila said: “I really wish I’d taken the plunge ten years ago and signed up to study global health at QMU. My dream of living and working in the USA and improving my employability in the prisoner health sector has finally become a reality.

“By choosing to study at QMU, I really wanted to expand my knowledge of health economics and systems, as well as sociological influences. While researching different courses available, I found QMU had the exact mix of subjects that interested me.

“The course also offered a great selection of modules that I hoped would open doors to a different type of career. There was so much support offered at QMU, which made the course so much more manageable. The other students also offered an invaluable supportive network, which was positively encouraged by the staff.

“Being surrounded by students from all over the world made a massive impact on how I viewed what I was doing with my life. Studying global health at QMU has equipped me in many ways I didn’t realise were possible. My knowledge level and appreciation of global health issues have expanded beyond anything I could have imagined beforehand.”

In the future, Sheila wants to continue advocating for best practice in care for prisoners in the USA.

She has also started to make connections with the University of North Carolina to encourage further research into the evolving and complex needs to improve and maintain prisoner health.