Pupils design tail fins for Orkneyplanes

Two aircraft which operate the world’s shortest flight have been given a colourful makeover courtesy of some Orcadian schoolchildren.

A pair of young girls won a competition organised to design a tail-fin for each of the Britten Norman Islander aircrafts which carry out the Orkney Inter-Isles Air Service – which includes the 1.7m hop between Westray and Papa Westray, recognised by Guinness World Records as the shortest scheduled air-service on the planet.

The contest was organised by the airline Loganair, which operates the service on behalf of Orkney Island Council.

11-year-old Danni Muir of Dounby Community School took the first prize for the primary school age category, creating an eye-catching illustration of an Orcadian sky-line which also includes two puffins, an extremely common bird in the Northern Isles.

The top-prize in the Junior High bracket was claimed by 14-year-old Erynn Stevenson of Stronsay Junior High School whose pastel artwork of a sun-set was a unanimous favourite with the judging panel which included representatives from Loganair, Orkney Island Council and The Orcadian.

Both first and second prize winners will receive a pair of return tickets to any destination in Loganair’s Scottish network.

Operated by Loganair since 1967, the OrkneyInter-Isles Air Service connects seven Orcadian islands.