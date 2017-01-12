Public choose name for Police Scotland horse

THOUSANDS of people have voted to name one of Police Scotland’s newest recruits - a horse now known as Harris.

More than 6000 members of the public responded to a call from the force earlier this month to choose a name for the four-year-old Clydesdale.

Picture: Police Scotland

Police Scotland announced the chosen name, adding: “Thanks for all your votes and lovely comments. We’ve enjoyed reading them all and Harris is delighted with the response.

“We’re sure he’ll be a great addition to our team.”

The force released a video looking back at Harris’s life - “from foal to fully fledged police horse”.

It is convention for Police Scotland horses to be named after places in the country.

Harris stands at 17 hands and has recently completed his 28-day assessment to join the mounted unit.