Prosecutors given evidence on ex-Celtic kit man Jim McCafferty

All files of evidence against a former Celtic football club kit man and youth coach charged with child sex offences have been handed to Northern Ireland’s prosecution service, a Belfast court has heard.

Jim McCafferty is on remand in Maghaberry Prison, the region’s top security jail.

The 70-year-old appeared by video link from the Co Antrim prison at Belfast Laganside Court.

Wearing a yellow jumper and grey jogging bottoms, he was using a frame to walk and appeared to have a chin injury.

A Crown prosecutor told the court the final files in the case had just been received.

The case was adjourned to February for mention, to give the Crown time to consider all the evidence.

No bail application was made by McCafferty’s legal team so he will remain on remand in Maghaberry.

He has been charged with engaging in sexual activity with a child aged between 13 to 16 in Northern Ireland between December 2011 and December 2014.

The pensioner was arrested after walking into a Belfast police station in December. Until he was arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) he lived in south Belfast.

McCafferty coached at youth clubs in West Lothian, Scotland, and later at Celtic.