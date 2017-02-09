Property: 180-year-old church flat in Edinburgh for sale

With its modern warm interiors and pretty character touches, home hunters looking for something a little special may find the answer to their prayers at this converted Edinburgh church.

This rarely available two bedroom duplex flat forms part of a converted church in Craighall Road, Trinity, which just a moment’s walk to the shoreline of the Firth of Forth.

The dining room is a smart place to entertain friends and family. PIC Contributed.

Built in 1836, the sturdy, attractive church exterior gives way to a comfortable living space which has been finished to a high standard.

The property is set out over two floors, with the kitchen and attractive dining area on the ground floor. Upstairs. you will find two good sized bedrooms with lots of storage space. The larger of the two boasts an en-suite bathroom with a jacuzzi bath.

The sitting room has a contemporary feel and is flooded with light thanks to a double-height window,

A spokesman for estate agent Deans Properties said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to live in an exclusive development which is full of character.”

The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and jacuzzi bath. PIC Contributed.

For sale for offers over £285,000.

