Proclaimers dropped from Hampden in favour of 90s rave anthem

THE Proclaimers have been ditched as the Scotland football team’s official goal anthem in favour of a 1990s dance track.

I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) had been played over the public address system at Hampden whenever the national team scored.

But the song by Edinburgh duo Charlie and Craig Reid has been axed after SFA chiefs held an online poll to find out what music the fans would like to hear played.

Rave favourite Bits & Pieces, which was originally released by Artemesia in 1995, won 49 per cent of the vote in the poll in which more than 20,000 people took part.

The track beat off competition from Chelsea Dagger, 500 miles as well as the option for no music, the SFA announced yesterday. The song was included in the poll after receiving a lot of backing in a supporter’s club vote which was too close to call.

Scots DJ George Bowie’s remix of the song will now be played if Gordon Strachan’s side score against Lithuania in their World Cup qualifier this Saturday.

Bowie, 48, whose remix was played by Calvin Harris at this year’s T in the Park, said: “When I saw the poll I thought, ‘we don’t have a chance here’ as we’re up against 500 miles and Chelsea Dagger.

“After I saw the results I thought ‘wow’, but Bits & Pieces is a big Scottish anthem”.