A police probe is under way after the body of a man was found at a property in the New Town early on Friday morning.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The discovery, made at a flat in Scotland Street at around 5.30am, is being treated by officers as suspicious.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.