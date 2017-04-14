Prisoner fails to return from home leave

Police have appealed for information after a prisoner absconded while on home leave.

Frederick Boyd, 54, was on leave from HMP Castle Huntly, Dundee, at an address in Glasgow and did not return to prison at the end of his allocated period.

He was reported missing to Police Scotland at 11.15pm on Tuesday.

It is believed Boyd has connections in Clydebank, Knightswood and Drumchapel.

He is described as being 5ft 11in tall, of medium build, clean shaven with short brown hair.

Police Scotland said members of the public should not approach him.