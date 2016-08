MUSIC chain HMV will close its Princes Street branch today after Sports Direct bought the premises.

The Evening News told in July how property firm CBRE had sold the store on behalf of Lancashire County Pension Fund to the retailer run by controversial businessman Mike Ashley.

HMV said it hoped to find new premises in the city centre.

HMV wrote on Twitter: “Last day of trading in our Princes Street store before we set off on our new adventure! Pop in to say your goodbyes.”