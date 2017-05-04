Prince Philip to stand down from public life from autumn

Prince Philip will not attend any public engagements from this autumn, Buckingham Palace has announced.

A palace statement read: “In taking this decision the Duke has the full support of the Queen.

“Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and the autumn both individual and with the Queen

“He may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.”

An emergency meeting of the Queen’s entire royal household staff had been called, sparking a worldwide frenzy.

A report by the Daily Mail of an unusual meeting of royal household staff sparked speculation about the health of Queen Elizabeth, 91, and her husband Prince Philip, 95.

The Queen met with Prime Minister Theresa May at the palace and Prince Philip made an appearance at a London cricket club.

A official indicated royal household meetings are called from time to time.