Prince of Wales and Duchess reveal Christmas card

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are joined by a merry band of Croatian dancers for the couple’s 2016 Christmas greetings card.

Charles and Camilla are surrounded by members of the HKUD Osijek 1862 group during the royal couple’s tour of Croatia and the western Balkans in March.

The group, members of the Croatian Cultural Artistic Society, are wearing traditional national costumes and entertained the duo with a local dance.

The image, by Getty photographer Chris Jackson, is surrounded by a thin red border and features on the inside of the card accompanied by the message: “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

The front of the card is adorned with the Prince of Wales’s feathers and the Duchess’s cipher. It will be sent as usual to organisations and individuals associated with the royal couple.