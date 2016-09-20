Prince Harry visits youth projects on trip to Aberdeen

PRINCE Harry is touring a range of community projects on his first official visit to Aberdeen.

The Queen’s grandson has a full day of engagements planned in the Granite City.

The focus of the day is mentoring and the importance of sport as a means for helping youngsters to develop.

His trip takes in three social action projects which work to support young people in the north-east.

The engagements include visiting a Diana Award mentoring training day at Mackie Academy in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, touring Streetsport at Robert Gordon University and going to youth charity Transition Extreme Sports.

The latter two are backed by Sported, an organisation with which the prince has an existing connection, as he does with the Diana Award.

Fifth in line to the throne Harry, who celebrated his 32nd birthday last week, is said to be delighted to be visiting the city and is looking forward to the day.

The former soldier returned to the UK after spending the summer in southern Africa, where he was helping with a project to transfer 500 tranquillised elephants hundreds of miles to save them from poachers.

