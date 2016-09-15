Prince Charles unhurt after car collides with deer

Prince Charles escaped serious injury after his car was struck by a deer at Balmoral.

The heir to the throne was driving an Audi A4 on the Balmoral Estate when a deer smashed into his vehicle.

The Prince was unharmed in the crash however his car was badly damaged to the extent that a specialist mechanic was dispatched to the estate to repair the damage.

A Clarence House spokeswoman refused to comment on the crash which occurred when Charles was taking a break from official duties.

It is not known if the deer survived.

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge arrived in the area last Thursday for a short holiday in the Highlands at the invitation of the Queen.

They were accompanied by their two children, three-year-old Prince George and one-year-old Princess Charlotte, and followed a few hours later by Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Princess Anne is also currently at the estate after she was forced to cancel her royal engagements to recover from a chest infection.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to England this week, ahead of their week-long tour of Canada.