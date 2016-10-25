Prince Charles’ ice cream ‘shockingly’ high in sugar

Prince Charles’s Duchy Organic ice cream contains up to almost one and a half times as much sugar than other brands, according to new research.

The premium product sold through Waitrose has been cited as a “quite shocking” example of the differing levels of sugar in exactly the same sorts of foods.

ASDA Smart Price Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream (7.9g sugars per 100g) had 46 percent less compared to Duchy Organic Vanilla Ice Cream (14.5g).

Meanwhile, Organix Goodies Gingerbread Men Biscuits (18.8g) contained 38 percent less sugars than McVitie’s Mini Gingerbread Men (30.4g sugars per 100g), which are specifically aimed at youngsters.

Action on Sugar is urging food manufacturers to get behind Public Health England’s voluntary reformulation programme to help tackle the biggest public health crisis facing Britain today, and save the NHS from bankruptcy.

Campaign manager Jenny Rosborough said: “It is quite shocking brands can differ so much in the amount of sugar they put in their products.

“Some people do read the labels, but others are not as health conscious so will not be aware of how much sugar they are giving themselves, and their kids. These are the people we need to target.

“We were in favour of mandatory regulations that would place a maximum limit on sugar levels. At the moment it is volntary and we are prepared to be proved wrong.

“But it is clear some manufacturers are doing a better job than others.”

She said the survey shows reducing sugar is possible for manufacturers, yet some are still not changing the ingredients.

The campaign group found, following the curtailed childhood obesity plan announced by Theresa May in August, some companies put far less sugar in their best sellers than others.

This means the government’s reformulation target of a 20 percent reduction in sugar could be easily achieved well before 2020.

Action on Sugar is now calling on all food manufacturers to follow by example, and “lead the world”.

It said reformulation, whereby the sugar and sweetness in products are gradually reduced, is by far the most important strategy to prevent obesity, providing the calorie content is also cut.

The study of children’s foods including breakfast cereals, yoghurts, biscuits, cakes, confectionery, pastries, ice creams and chocolate spreads found product comparisons with less sugar already exist on the market, demonstrating reducing amounts is possible.

In addition to reformulation companies must also reduce portion size and shift purchasing patterns to healthier options, said the report.

It said industry now has a limited window of opportunity to prove that a voluntary reformulation programme can work, otherwise mandatory targets as called for by the supermarkets will be necessary.

The British Retail Consortium, representing grocers, said it was disappointed the government would only propose voluntary reductions because that could lead to some manufacturers trying to taking advantage by retaining more sugar in their food products.

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability policy at the BRC, said: “We believe the only way to achieve the targets the government has set out is to ensure a level playing field across the food industry and previous experience with salt reduction has proven this to be the case.”

Action on Sugar said it will be closely monitoring the work of all food companies to ensure they are committed to preventing obesity, type 2 diabetes and tooth decay in future generations.

Chairman Professor Graham MacGregor, of Queen Mary University of London, said: “The Reformulation Plan is one of the most effective ways of reducing sugar and, if done properly, the UK will lead the world.

“We therefore urge the Prime Minister, Theresa May, to fully support it and commit the government to both fat and sugar reformulation and to start restrictions of marketing, advertising and promotion of unhealthy foods.”

Registered nutritionist Kawther Hashem, researcher at Action on Sugar said: “Our survey clearly shows companies can easily make products with much less sugar.

“Currently they are profiting from selling high sugar foods, which put children at risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes and tooth decay.

“Unhealthy foods are the biggest cause of death and disability in the UK and it is time the food industry took their responsibility for this seriously.

“They now need to make this a priority and ensure children are not eating three times their maximum intake of sugar.”

Data was collected by visiting Aldi, ASDA, Co-operative, Lidl, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose using the FoodSwitch app to collect data on nutritional information.

The survey was carried out during August 2016 and products checked in the week commencing 5th September 2016.

Added Ms Rosborough: “The salt reduction programme, which is saving thousands of lives every year, has shown us how reformulation programmes can have a major impact on public health.

“This is the start of a successful sugar reduction programme which can pave the way for calorie reduction targets, which are due to be launched next year.

“However, if some companies refuse to take part we will be calling on the public to boycott their products.”