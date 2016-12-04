Pregnancy at work set to be discussed in Glasgow

A new group will meet for the first time this week to create guidelines for tackling pregnancy and maternity discrimination in the workplace.

The group which will meet in Glasgow tomorrow is being chaired by Jamie Hepburn, minister for employability and training.

The creation of the group follows Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) research published in 2015 which found that 11 per cent of women interviewed reported having been dismissed, made compulsorily redundant or felt that they had to leave their jobs when they were pregnant or on maternity leave.

Research also reported that 51 per cent of mothers had received negative treatment like having their job responsibilities removed after requesting more flexible arrangements on their return to work.

The group will look to improve the recruitment, retention and development of pregnant workers, as well as increased access to flexible working when women return from maternity leave.

Mr Hepburn said: “Employers need to be more flexible wherever possible and give everyone the same opportunities to work.”