Pound falls ‘over talks of second independence referendum’

The value of the sterling fell yesterday following claims the SNP could call a second vote on Scottish independence imminently.

The devaluing the pound came just days after the Royal Back of Scotland issued a stark warning that Indyref2 could “adversely” affect its operations.

The value of the sterling fell yesterday. Picture: TSPL

Yesterday the pound saw a 0.6 per cent drop against the Euro and 0.5 per cent fall against the dollar,

Ipez Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at LCG Insight, told a Scottish newspaper: “The Scottish concerns are, in fact, nothing new. The UK’s decision to quit the European Union had immediately triggered questions regarding Scotland’s future in the United Kingdom. However, the eventuality hasn’t been largely factored in the pound’s value so far.

“If Scotland decides to proceed with the second referendum to quit the UK, there would certainly be another fundamental downshift in the pound’s value, both against the US dollar and the euro.

Scottish Tory finance spokesman Murdo Fraser, said: “The SNP knows fine well ramping up its seperation rhetoric damages the economy.”