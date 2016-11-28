Poll: Two thirds of Scots back currency union post-independence

More than two thirds of Scots want to keep using pound sterling if the country votes for independence, a new poll has found.

The BMG poll for The Herald found that 64 per cent of those polled would prefer a currency union with the rest of the UK if Scotland votes for independence in the future.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has set up a task force to consider currency options after it was identified as one the major criticisms of the Yes campaign.

The SNP proposed to keep pound sterling during the in the Scottish independence referendum in 2014 but suffered a blow when then Chancellor George Osborne ruled out a currency union.

Bank of England governor Mark Carney also insisted that a pound sterling zone between an independent Scotland and the rest of the UK was ‘incompatible with sovereignty.’

24 per cent said they would prefer a new Scottish currency, while 10 per cent said the euro would be a better option.

Scottish Labour said the poll showed ‘overwhelming’ support for the pound. The Scottish Greens, who supported creating a new currency during the independence referendum campaign, hailed support for a new currency system.

Ms Sturgeon announced a new Growth Commission in September, after saying a second independence referendum was ‘on the table’.

The 14-strong commission - which includes leading business figures, economists and politians - has been tasked with examining currency options for an independent Scotland.

The poll also found that women were more supportive of keeping the pound than men, while the older generations preferred the option of a currency union more than the young.