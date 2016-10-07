Poll: Third of Labour voters back Westminster deal with SNP

A third of Labour voters in Scotland would back a deal with the SNP if it helped to keep the Tories out of government at Westminster, according to a poll.

A BMG study for The Herald found that 33 per cent would favour such a pact with Nicola Sturgeon’s party, while just over half, 52 per cent, were against the idea.

The survey also revealed that SNP voters have differing views on the issue.

More than two-fifths, 42 per cent, supported a coalition after the next general election to keep the Conservatives out of power, but 36 per cent rejected the prospect.

A majority of Tory and Liberal Democrat supporters - 75 per cent and 51 per cent respectively - opposed a deal between Labour and the SNP.

Overall across Scotland, BMG found that 42 per cent of people were against an alliance, 26 per cent were in favour and the rest did not know.

Dr Michael Turner, head of polling at BMG Research, told the newspaper: “Though most Scots are against Labour entering into a coalition with the SNP after the next general election, the devil is in the detail.

“As always, it is those who feel they have most to lose who are against such a move, in this case the established Westminster parties; and those with most to gain who are for it, an insurgent Scottish National Party.”

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has previously indicated she would reject any deal, coalition or pact with the SNP to get Labour into power at Westminster. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has also ruled out an alliance with the SNP.

Shadow Scottish secretary Dave Anderson has previously urged Labour to consider an SNP coalition “if that is the price that we have to pay to prevent another rabid right-wing Tory government”.

Pollsters surveyed 1,010 adults in Scotland from 28 September to 4 October.

