Poll shows majority of Scots in favour of renewable energy

Over three fifths of Scots would like to see Scotland generate all of its electricity from renewable sources, according to a new poll.

The results of the poll conducted by nfpSynergy on behalf of WWF Scotland in April found that out of 1,000 people surveyed, 61% said they would like to see a Scotland that generates all of its electricity from renewable resources.

Following the new findings, WWF Scotland is calling on the Scottish Government to become the EU’s first fully renewable electricity nation.

This week the Scottish Parliament returns from its summer break with the First Minister delivering her programme for government at Holyrood on Tuesday where WWF Scotland hope that plans to develop a new energy strategy will be discussed.

However, last week the Scottish Government said greater equality of opportunity, increased economic growth and improved public services will be central to the proposals unveiled.

Lang Banks, WWF Scotland director, said: “It’s fantastic to see that the majority of the Scottish public support the view that all of our nation’s electricity should be generated from pollution-free renewables.

“Given the positive progress Scotland has made already, it’s not surprising that the public should think even more should be made of our country’s abundant renewable resources.

“The Scottish Government’s forthcoming energy strategy provides the perfect opportunity to set out a bold vision of becoming the EU’s first fully renewable electricity nation by 2030. Embracing such a vision would ensure that we secure the maximum economic and social benefits that would come from a transition toward a zero-carbon society.”

Scotland currently generates 57% of its electricity consumption from renewables and has a target of generating 100% by 2020.

Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Jobs and Fair Work Keith Brown said: “Scotland’s abundant energy resources play a vital role in delivering security of electricity supply across the UK.

“The Scottish Government is committed to supporting onshore wind, which is one of our most cost-effective low carbon energy technologies. We remain fully supportive of low-carbon technologies, which offer a huge economic opportunity for Scotland and have a key role to play in our fight against the threat posed by climate change to our society and natural environment.

“We have a clear policy for an energy mix to provide energy security for the future and will set out our ambitions for an integrated approach to low carbon technologies within our draft energy strategy later this year. This will include exploring the option of setting a new renewable energy target.

“However, recent decisions taken at UK level have been damaging to key areas of the industry. It is essential that UK Ministers set out their plans for the next contracts for difference allocation round without further delay.

“Going forward we need both a long term commitment and greater visibility on funding to provide certainty and confidence to developers and investors.”

