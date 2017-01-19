Poll: Should Edinburgh have a ‘tourist tax’

A TOURIST tax in the Capital could be in place in just over a year, the council leader has said.

City leaders expect a final decision in March on their plans for a £2 billion City Deal from the UK and Scottish Governments.

As part of the council’s proposal, it has asked for the power to introduce a levy for visitors – thought most likely to be charged through hotel bills.

If successful, the tax could be introduced at the earliest in spring next year, council leader Andrew Burns said.

The Scottish Government has been opposed to the ‘bed tax’ and said last summer that it “doesn’t make sense”.