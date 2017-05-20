Poll: 15% of Scottish voters plan to vote tactically

Around 15% of Scots intend to vote tactically in the General Election to stop a political party they oppose, according to a new poll.

The YouGov survey found that tactical voters are split between keeping the SNP out and stopping the Scottish Conservatives getting in.

The findings come as both parties appealed to Labour supporters to back them.

The poll for The Times newspaper asked 1,032 people between May 16 and 18 if they are voting for a party which is not their first choice in order to stop a party they like even less.

While 69% said they intend to vote for their first choice, 15% said they would vote for a party that, while not their first choice, stands the best chance of beating a party they like even less.

A further 16% said they did not know.

Of the 15% who intend to be tactical with their vote, 46% said they were trying to stop the SNP and 39% said they were trying to lock the Tories out.

A further 8% said “some other party or reason”, 4% said Labour and 3% cited the Liberal Democrats.

The results were published after the Tories made a direct appeal to Labour voters at their Scottish manifesto launch in Edinburgh.

The party has taken a hardline stance against another independence referendum, with Theresa May claiming Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is “too weak to stand up for our union”.

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson told Labour voters: “Together, with your help, we can lead the fightback against the SNP and stop Nicola Sturgeon trying to pull our country apart.”

SNP General Election campaign chairman Derek Mackay said: “It is absolutely clear that only a vote for the SNP can keep the toxic Tories out.

“This polling shows Labour can’t win this election in Scotland and a vote for them will risk letting Tory MPs in by the back door.”

The poll indicates that Labour voters favour the SNP over the Tories, with around two thirds disliking the latter the most, and around a third disliking the former the most.

